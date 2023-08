ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Songwriting legend and pop culture icon Bob Dylan will take the stage at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre in October for his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour.

The show start at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Once they’re available, you can get tickets here. Tickets range from $62 to $136.50.