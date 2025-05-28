Body found behind business on Lake Avenue Tuesday

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Authorities are investigating after Rochester Police say they found a body behind a business on Lake Avenue Tuesday night.

Police say at around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Rochester Police responded to a business on Lake Avenue for a report of an unresponsive man.

Police say along with the Rochester Fire Department and AMR ambulance, they determined the person was dead at the scene.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office then responded and took the body to further investigate and confirm their identity and cause of death, according to police.

Police say this is classified as an “unattended death.” No other information has been given at this time. This story will be updated as we learn more.