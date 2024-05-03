Body found in Genesee River at Turning Point Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police confirmed that a body has been found in the Genesee River in the area of Turning Point Park.

The RPD responded at about 6:50 p.m. and was assisted by the Rochester Fire Department’s marine unit.

Police said the person found was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation. They say there has been no identification made yet, and the circumstances of the person’s death are unclear.