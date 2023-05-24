Body found in Rochester house fire identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The woman found dead in a fire on the city’s northeast side has been identified.

The body of Lysandra Bagley, 37, was found in her burning Garson Avenue home on Sunday.

At the time, police couldn’t determine if the deceased person was a man or woman because of the body’s condition.

Police released Bagley’s identity Wednesday. Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Major Crimes Unit said no further information – including whom she lived with and if anyone else was home at the time of the fire – will be released at this time.

An autopsy has been completed, but a ruling hasn’t been made on Bagley’s cause of death.

The Arson Task Force, a collaboration between the police and fire departments, is working to determine what cause the fire.