Body found in underground tunnel near Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, police say foul play not suspected

Bonnie Marrocco News10NBC

Body Found in Underground Tunnel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police are investigating after a body was found in the underground tunnel near Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Sunday night.

Police say the body was found around 7:15 p.m. They don’t know how the person died, but they do not suspect foul play.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office will continue the investigation.