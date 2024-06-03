Body found in underground tunnel near Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, police say foul play not suspected

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police are investigating after a body was found in the underground tunnel near Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Sunday night.

Police say the body was found around 7:15 p.m. They don’t know how the person died, but they do not suspect foul play.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office will continue the investigation.