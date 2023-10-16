Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Rochester woods Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police said that they were alerted to a body found in the woods behind 5 Vanguard Pkwy on Saturday.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the decomposed body as that of 16-year-old Jakarah Lopez-Moore. They determined it to be a homicide. The exact cause has not been released at this time.

Police said Jakara left her home on Weld Street at about 1:45 am on Aug. 27 and never returned. Her family reported her missing on 8/29/23.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.