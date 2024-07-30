Body of missing Orleans County man found in Erie Canal

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. – The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the body of Robert Bristol, age 39, of Hulberton, in the Town of Murray, from the Erie Canal near Hulberton Road.

Bristol was reported missing at 5:25 a.m. on Tuesday.

Bristol was tracked from his last known location to the bank of the Erie Canal where he was found in the water. The area was searched with the sheriff’s K-9 unit, drone unit, marine division, and deputies on foot.

The circumstances of Bristol’s death are being investigated. The body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.