Body pulled from river in Schenectady is missing 14-year-old, family says

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The body pulled from the Mohawk River in Schenectady is Samantha Humphrey, the 14-year-old who went missing in November, according to a Facebook post from her family.

Our NBC affiliate in Albany, WNYT, reported that police pulled the body from the river on Wednesday afternoon. The area around the river is where Humphrey went missing. She was last seen at a park near there, meeting up with her ex-boyfriend.

Witnesses told WNYT that the body was found in a shopping cart. Police have not confirmed that report.