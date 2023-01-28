Body-worn camera footage of deadly Memphis traffic stop released

WARNING: Due to the graphic nature of this video, we advise viewers to exercise discretion if you wish to watch the original, unedited version provided by the Memphis Police Department.

The body-worn camera footage of the deadly traffic stop of Tyre Nichols was released Friday night.

Tyre Nichols, 29, died in the hospital on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop in which he was beaten by police. Five officers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with Nichols’ death.

“We’re prepared to monitor and sort of manage the area,” Memphis Police Department Chief Cerelyn Davis said. “We don’t want to overreact. But the reality is that there are individuals that may want to exercise their First Amendment right and come out and protest. And we think that with the contingency of staffing that we have and the means of being able to monitor such groups and our downtown space. I think we’ll be fine.”