Bodycam footage released of deadly shooting involving Buffalo police officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Body camera video of a deadly shooting has just been released.

A man is dead after a shooting involving Buffalo Police on Wednesday morning that, according to Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, started as a traffic stop that “rapidly evolved.”

The incident happened along Kensington Avenue near Poultney Avenue, just after midnight, where a car was seen off the road.

WGRZ has confirmed the man was Dae’von Roberts, 25. He’s the brother of Jaylen Griffin, a 12-year-old who went missing and whose remains were found in April.

The video shows Roberts saying he has a 6-year-old nephew in the front seat of the car he says it’s his sister’s kid and it’s the kid’s birthday.

The officer tells him he stopped him because he was speeding the child is not big enough to be in the front seat and he’s not wearing a seat belt.

The officer asks for a license, and Roberts shows him a screenshot on his cell phone of a Georgia license saying it’s valid.

Roberts says there’s nothing in the car. The little boy says, “You can search the back.”

Police can’t verify the screenshot of the license and Roberts says he is on the phone with the child’s mom.

The officer tells him to step out of the car and come towards him. He is going to run his name a different way. When the officer opens the car door and tells Roberts to put his phone down, Roberts floors it.

The officer yells, “You’re gonna kill me, bro! You’re gonna kill me. You’re gonna kill me! Look out look out look out” as he hangs onto the car.

You hear the child scream and it looks like Roberts and the officer are tussling while the car is still going. Roberts yells “Stop!”

Roberts is then seen facedown in the road, moaning as the officer yells “Shots fired! There’s a kid in the car still! He tried killing me!” into his radio.

The officer runs to the car and says to the kid, “Come here, come here, come here, baby! Come here!” Kid says “My phone. You okay? Yes. You’re okay” and is holding him. The officer asks for an ambulance.

Officers ended up finding a gun under the driver’s seat of the car.

