Bogart, dog shot with crossbow in Greece, fights for life after another emergency surgery

GREECE, N.Y. — It’s now been two weeks since Bogart the dog was shot with a crossbow in Greece.

After making remarkable progress, Bogart was rushed to an emergency pet hospital in Tonawanda, just north of Buffalo, for another emergency surgery on Thursday night.

“Thursday night all of a sudden I just started hearing air, oxygen coming out of his, the wound on his sternum,” Brenda Laloggia said.

Laloggia says she is doing everything possible to save Bogart’s life.

“So I called the hospital, they asked me to take a video of what was happening and they said to bring him right in,” she said.

After showing significant signs of improvement, Laloggia says she had to rush Bogart to an animal hospital in Tonawanda for emergency surgery.

“He’s doing better he’s getting up and his activity is very limited but he likes to go and say hi to the people at the front desk and wander around a little bit,” Laloggia said.

Bogart was shot by an arrow in Greece two weeks ago but managed to survive after undergoing surgery at Green Acres Veterinary Center.

Brenda has been by Bogart’s side ever since.

“He’s in critical condition at this point they are not sure of his prognosis. They think it’s about 50/50,” she said.

Even with two infections in Bogart’s chest, Brenda says she hasn’t given up hope. Because if this has proven anything – it’s that Bogart is a fighter.

“He’s made some improvement he’s eating certain things. He doesn’t like the hospital food much. His doctor yesterday went out and got him some deli turkey roast beef and rotisserie chicken and he’s eating those things,” Laloggia said.

Brenda says she is staying at a hotel with her husband while Bogart recovers in the hospital.

Brenda is doing the best she can to keep up but has started a GoFundMe page here.

