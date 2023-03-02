Boil water advisory continues into Thursday in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA — Residents in parts of Canandaigua and the Town of Hopewell are still under a boiled water advisory on Thursday for drinking and cooking purposes.

The City of Canandaigua says the advisory started after multiple water mains broke on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. The areas under the advisory are highlighted in the map.

A water main break increases the chance of harmful microbes entering the water supply because of a drop in pressure. Under New York State Department of Health guidelines, residents should boil water for at least three minutes. The city will test for harmful bacteria before lifting the advisory.

The City of Canandaigua announced on Tuesday that it will replace water valves from County Road 16 to the city line. Water services will be affected in these areas: