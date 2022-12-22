Live or work in Rochester? Here’s what you need to know about the boil water advisory
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City, Monroe County, and the New York State Department of Health have issued a boil water advisory for parts of Rochester after a water main broke on Wednesday afternoon.
Any region that falls within the map or on its lines is advised to boil water until at least Christmas Eve. County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said the advisory is because the drop in water pressure increases the chance the microbes, such as bacteria, and viruses, enter the water supply. You can see the county’s guide to water boiling here.
The following neighborhoods fall within the boundaries of the boil water advisory:
- Genesee River to Flint Street
- Flint Street to Genesee Street
- Genesee Street to Arnett Boulevard
- Arnett Boulevard to Westfield Street
- Westfield Street to Chili Avenue
- Chili Avenue to Lee Road
- Lee Road to NYS Route 104
- NYS Route 104 to Genesee River
- Genesee River to Inner Loop
- Inner Loop to University Avenue
- University Avenue to North/South Goodman Street
- South Goodman Street to Linden Street
- Linden Street to Mount Hope Avenue
- Mount Hope Avenue to McLean Street
- McLean Street to Genesee River
Those affected should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. Residents can also use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice. The advisory will be lifted once tests confirm the water is OK for drinking.
Any residents and businesses that do not have water service are encouraged to call 311 so crews can determine the extent of remaining outages.