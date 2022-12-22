Live or work in Rochester? Here’s what you need to know about the boil water advisory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City, Monroe County, and the New York State Department of Health have issued a boil water advisory for parts of Rochester after a water main broke on Wednesday afternoon.

Any region that falls within the map or on its lines is advised to boil water until at least Christmas Eve. County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said the advisory is because the drop in water pressure increases the chance the microbes, such as bacteria, and viruses, enter the water supply. You can see the county’s guide to water boiling here.

The following neighborhoods fall within the boundaries of the boil water advisory:

Genesee River to Flint Street

Flint Street to Genesee Street

Genesee Street to Arnett Boulevard

Arnett Boulevard to Westfield Street

Westfield Street to Chili Avenue

Chili Avenue to Lee Road

Lee Road to NYS Route 104

NYS Route 104 to Genesee River

Genesee River to Inner Loop

Inner Loop to University Avenue

University Avenue to North/South Goodman Street

South Goodman Street to Linden Street

Linden Street to Mount Hope Avenue

Mount Hope Avenue to McLean Street

McLean Street to Genesee River

Those affected should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. Residents can also use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice. The advisory will be lifted once tests confirm the water is OK for drinking.

Any residents and businesses that do not have water service are encouraged to call 311 so crews can determine the extent of remaining outages.