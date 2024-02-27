Bomb threat Nazareth University received deemed ‘not credible’

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Classes and events will occur normally at Nazareth University after the school got a bomb threat on Monday that police say was “not credible.”

The threat was sent to the school’s general admissions email account. Nazareth said more than 100 other schools got the same threat.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Nazareth Public Safety determined the threat was “not credible” or specific to Nazareth. They’ll continue to monitor the situation.



