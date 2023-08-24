Bomb threat under investigation at Pittsford Mendon High School

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Deputies are investigating a bomb threat today at Pittsford Mendon High School.

The Pittsford school district says that it received a threat involving a pipe bomb. It says the threat appears to be part of a nationwide “swatting” (or fake threats) trend.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies conducted a sweep with the K-9 unit.

School is not in session right now, but the district says all activities are anticipated to resume as scheduled Thursday.