Books at center of controversy to remain in Penfield school district libraries

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Three books that prompted controversy in the Penfield school district — including a fiery meeting in February that included a man in a gorilla suit — will remain in the school libraries.

Leslie Maloney, the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, Friday announced that, after evaluations of each book by review committees, the books would remain in circulation t the school libraries. The books are not part of the school curriculum — not used in classes — and parents have the right to flag their child’s account to prevent them from taking specific books out of the library, Maloney wrote.

In February, the district received five official objections related to the three books: “The Rainbow Parade” by Emily Neilson; “Aliens and Other Visitors (Not Near Normal: The Paranormal)” by Ruth Owen; and “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison. Three review committees were formed, one for each book, consisting of district staff and parents who were selected by random draw. Final reports have been mailed to the people who submitted the objections, Maloney wrote.

Any appeals of the review committees’ decisions must be submitted in writing to the superintendent, who will submit the appeal to the Board of Education for action.

“We understand that some families will be happy with this decision, and others may be disappointed,” Maloney wrote.

The reports can be read here:

— “The Rainbow Parade”

— “Aliens and Other Visitors”

— “The Bluest Eye”

“The Rainbow Parade” in particular had been at the center of controversy in the district. the picture book about a young girl and her two moms attending an LGBT pride parade, sparked debate among parents, particularly over some of the illustrations that some residents consider inappropriate.