Border Czar Tom Homan discusses controversial Border Patrol traffic stop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Border Czar Tom Homan spoke with News10NBC regarding the controversial Border Patrol traffic stop in Rochester on March 24. The stop, which took place on Whitney Street, has sparked debate over the city’s sanctuary policy.

Video footage from bystanders and police body cams showed Rochester Police Department (RPD) officers assisting in the stop, which Mayor Malik Evans said violated the city’s sanctuary policy. Under this policy, RPD officers are allowed to respond to emergency calls but not to assist in arrests.

Homan said that there is a broader issue of sanctuary cities, stating that they require more resources and agents for officer safety reasons.

Mayor Evans and the police chief have said they don’t want RPD officers participating in immigration stops. The police chief also said he was struck by the “lack of urgency” by federal agents.

“I’m shocked that any elected mayor or chief of police that doesn’t want law enforcement to respond to a call from law enforcement for emergency help,” Homan said.

Homan showed his support for the RPD officers involved and plans to visit Rochester. He said his staff is working on the details of the visit, which could happen in about two weeks.

Homan also shared his desire to meet with various law enforcement agencies, Mayor Evans and the police chief during his visit.

“I’d be willing to. If they want to meet, I’m more than happy to meet with them,” Homan said regarding a potential meeting with city leaders. “I hope we can come to some sort of agreement.”

Homan said although he has not seen the police body camera footage, he has been briefed on the events. He disputed claims that Rochester police took the lead during the stop.

Watch the full body camera footage:

“No. I don’t think that’s the way it happened at all,” Homan said. Homan also emphasized that only federal agents had the authority to make arrests under immigration law.

“The only one with authority to make arrests right there are, under Title 8 of immigration law, was the border agent or HSI agent. It wasn’t police,” Homan said.

Watch the full interview with Homan:

