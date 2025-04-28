Border Czar Tom Homan discusses visit to Rochester Tuesday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Border Czar Tom Homan is set to visit Rochester on Tuesday to meet with members of the Rochester Police Locust Club. His visit follows a traffic stop last month where police officers were accused of violating city policy by assisting Border Patrol agents in handcuffing men inside a van.

Homan discussed his visit during a White House briefing earlier Monday. He said he is coming to Rochester to meet with the officers who responded when federal agents requested backup on March 24 along Whitney Street.

“They responded, then they got disciplined,” Homan said. “I don’t think anybody can come up with one instance where an ICE agent or a border patrol agent didn’t respond to an emergency request for assistance from any law enforcement agency, cops need to help cops.”

The RPD officers involved were required to undergo re-training. The city stated this was not because they responded for backup, but because they handcuffed the men, which violated Rochester’s sanctuary city policy. The Trump administration has since sued the city over this policy.

“So, I’m going up there to support the men and women in law enforcement,” Homan said. “Sanctuary cities are going to be sued under this administration for flouting immigration law.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, Police Chief Dave Smith, and Congressman Joe Morelle will not meet with Homan during his visit. Morelle criticized the visit as political theater.

“It’s clearly just a show,” Morelle said. “If he had any interest in seeing how we could all as a community work together, he would come visit me or respond to my letters.”

Morelle said his calls and letters have gone unanswered. Regarding the administration’s lawsuit against Rochester, Morelle expressed skepticism about the administration’s motives.

“I don’t even know why the Trump administration even cares about suing everybody,” Morelle said. “If all the people they suggest are so dangerous should be deported, it should be easy to go to court and prove why that’s the case but they refuse to do it.”

The event is private and invitation-only, with tight security. Several groups are scheduled to protest Homan’s visit and show support for Rochester’s sanctuary city policies.

Watch the full body camera video from the stop here:

Watch our extended video with Homan Here:

RELATED:

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.