Bowling party in Webster raises money for people with disabilities

WEBSTER, N.Y. – The CDS Wolf Foundation hosted its 18th annual Strikes for Abilities bowling party on Sunday afternoon at Bowlero Rochester in Webster.

The goal was to raise money for programs and services that benefit people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Almost 300 bowlers turned out for the festivities. Organizers say it’s a great way to have fun while doing good in the community.

“It’s a fun event. We have prizes for the lowest score, highest score, we have an Upbowler CEO challenge coming up in a little bit. So it’s really just a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon in March,” said one attendee.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit community living opportunities, residential improvements, and other areas of need for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

