Box truck hits man running with Rochester infant in his arms; Baby in critical condition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A one-month-old is fighting for its life after police say the child’s father – running from an altercation – was hit by a box truck.

This happened just after noon on the city’s northeast side.

After an argument outside the House of Mercy on Ormond Street, the infant’s father grabbed her and took off running, according to Rochester Lt. Greg Bello.

People started calling 911. That’s when Rochester Police showed up and chased the man, according to Bello.

The pair were hit by a box truck near Joseph Avenue and Ward Street. The infant flew out of the man’s arms, according to Bello.

The man picked up the baby and kept running, he said. On St. Paul Street, he dropped the baby to the ground, according to police, and started running again.

The man was apprehended. He was not injured.

The baby is in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.