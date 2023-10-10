Boy, 12, in serious condition after being hit by car on Hudson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy, 12, is hospitalized in serious condition after a vehicle struck him at the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Gilmore Street on Tuesday morning.

Rochester Police responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. and found the injured boy. He was take to Strong Hospital for treatment.

Officers say the boy was crossing Hudson Avenue when he was struck. The driver remained on the scene. RPD says they’re investigating the cause of the crash and are asking anyone with information to call 911.