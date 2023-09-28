Boy, 12, injured by firecracker in Charlotte neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a 12-year-old was injured after a firecracker went off in his hand on Wednesday night in the Charlotte neighborhood.

Officers rushed to Latta Road near Lake Avenue around 9 p.m. after getting reports of a gunshot and someone screaming. RPD learned that there was no gunshot but a child had been injured by a cracker.

The 12-year-old was taken to Strong Hospital to treat his hand injury, which is considered serious but non-life-threatening.