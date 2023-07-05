Boy, 13, in critical condition after ATV goes into embankment in Wayne County

BULTER, N.Y. — A boy, 13, is in critical condition after an ATV he was driving went down an embankment in Wayne County on Tuesday night.

New York State Police responded just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Bassett Road in the Town of Butler. Troopers say two teenagers were on the ATV when it went around a curve and ended up in the embarkment.

A Mercy Flight took the 13-year-old driver to Strong Hospital. The other boy, also 13, was taken to Upstate Medical University Hospital and is in stable condition.

State Police are still investigating the crash.