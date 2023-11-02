Boy, 15, charged with shooting two people on Avenue D and driving stolen car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy who they say shot a woman and a teenager on Avenue D in mid October, then led officers on a chase in a stolen Kia.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force took the 15-year-old into custody on Ridgeway Avenue on Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and unlawful fleeing in a motor vehicle.

RPD responded the shooting on Oct. 12 after getting reports of gunfire. Officers found a 14-year-old boy and a 36-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. An ambulance took them to Strong Hospital and their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Investigators soon determined that the suspect had used a stolen 2020 Kia Sportage. The day after the shooting, officers tried to stop the Kia when they spotted it on North Goodman Street. That led to a chase that lasted several minutes and ended when the car escaped from officers around Webster Avenue. A short time later, officers found the car with no one inside on Peck Street.

RPD continued their investigation which led them to the 15-year-old. He was taken to the Monroe

County Children’s Center.