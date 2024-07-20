Boy, 15, taken into custody after police chase; gun recovered

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are sorting out criminal charges after they apprehended a teen accused of having a gun.

Officers went to Durnan Street Friday night after someone was seen flashing a gun in the air on a blue-light camera. The cameras are installed across the city and monitored by police.

Officers say the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, ran away from them. They caught him, and found a gun.

Charges are yet to be determined.