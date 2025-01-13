Teen accused of shooting and killing another teen during robbery on Flint Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 16-year-old is accused of shooting and killing another teen during a robbery back in October.

Rochester Police have been investigating ever since finding Devin Barstow, 18, dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the porch of a vacant house on Flint Street on Oct. 7. Officers determined that he was shot in the parking lot of the Flint Street Rec Center and ran to the porch where he died. A passerby called 911 after seeing Barstow unresponsive.

RPD says that, within days, they identified Ramell Griffin as a suspect. Officers believe Griffin shot Barstow during a robbery outside the rec center. Griffin was arraigned on Friday on charges of second-degree murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. At the time, Griffin was already being held on unrelated charges in connection with a stolen car.

Griffin’s next court date is Jan. 16. RPD is asking anyone with information or video to call 911.