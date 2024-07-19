Boy, 16, faces assault charge in May shooting on Clifton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree assault as well as gun charges in connection with a shooting in May in which a 17-year-old was shot on Clifton Street.

Officers responded to Clifton Street at 4:15 p.m. May 1 for the report of shots fired, and while they were responding, a 17-year-old boy arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body and then went to Rochester General Hospital for treatment. Investigators found that the victim was with a group on Clifton Street, when there was an altercation and shots were fired. They found evidence of shots fired at the scene — including shots that struck an occupied house. (Nobody in the house was injured.)

According to the Rochester Police Department, investigators have identified a 16-year-old boy as the shooter, and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force saw him July 18 on South Plymouth Street. He ran from Task Force officers and was taken into custody on Exchange Street. While being chased, police said he discarded a .45 caliber handgun loaded with 10 rounds. He was transported to the Monroe County Children’s Center.

In addition to assault, the boy faces counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.