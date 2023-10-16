Boy, 16, recovering after shooting on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy, 16, is recovering after being shot on Clifford Avenue near Joseph Avenue on Monday morning.

Rochester Police responded around 1:30 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert and reports of a person shot. Later, officers learned that the injured boy was taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private car.

The boy was shot at least once in the lower body and is expected to survive. No one is in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.