Boy, 16, recovering after shooting on Portland Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy is recovering at Strong Hospital after a shooting on Portland Avenue near Lux Street on Monday night.

Rochester Police officers responded to Portland Avenue around 11:45 p.m. after getting reports of gunshots. While investigating, they learned that a private car took an injured teen to the hospital.

The 16-year-old was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. Police are still investigating and anyone with information to asked to call 911.