Boy, 3, in hospital after Mt. Read hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after a hit-and-run on Mt. Read Boulevard that happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Rochester Police say the boy was alone in the road and had walked from a nearby house into the road.

Police did not have an update about the boy’s condition but say his injuries are considered to be likely serious.

Mt. Read was shut down between Lyell Avenue and Jay Street.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.