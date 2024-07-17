Boy, 7, hit by U-Haul on Fourth of July dies

GREECE, N.Y. – The 7-year-old, Hakeem Badger, who was hit by a U-Haul truck in Greece on the Fourth of July has died. His mom tells News10NBC that she is now preparing to bury him.

Hakeem was a third grader at Munn Elementary in Spencerport. His mother, Cyonna Badger, said he loved to dance and play video games.

Greece Police say Hakeem was hit by a U-Haul on July 4 at about 3 p.m. while crossing the street with an adult and other kids on West Ridge Road near Stone Road. Hinton says West Ridge Road is a busy road with heavy traffic and urges drivers and neighbors to take extra precautions.

Greece Police say this remains under investigation and charges are not expected to be filed against the driver of the U-Haul at this time.

The family is accepting donations for funeral arrangements here.