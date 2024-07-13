Boy, 7, taken to Strong after being hit by car

Boy hit by car at Alphonse Street and Kastner Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 7-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday night, slightly before 9 p.m., in the area of Alphonse Street and Kastner Park.

Rochester Police said the boy was riding a bicycle in the street, crossing south on Kastner Park, and was hit by a 2018 Honda Civic that was heading west on Alphonse Street.

The boy was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries to his upper body that police say are not life-threatening.

The driver of the car with ticketed with speed not reasonable and prudent (for a residential neighborhood), uninspected motor vehicle, and operating without insurance.