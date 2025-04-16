Boy fighting for life after hit-and-run on Bauman Street and Avenue D

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy, 12, is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run on Bauman Street and Avenue D on Wednesday morning.

Rochester Police say the boy was riding an electric scooter down Bauman Street when he was hit by a car at the intersection around 12:30 a.m. Officers say the car, a sedan, fled the scene.

An ambulance rushed the boy to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he’s being treated for life-threatening injuries. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.