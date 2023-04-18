Boy George & Culture Club announce Darien Lake stop on summer tour

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. – Boy George & Culture Club are hitting the road with fellow ’80s acts, Howard Jones and Berlin in their “The Letting It Go Show.”

They announced on their Facebook page that they will play at Darien Lake on July 29. Tickets available here on April 21 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets available starting April 20 at 10:00 a.m. and ending at April 20 at 10 p.m.

Culture Club was formed in 1981. The English pop band was one of the most successful groups of the ’80s with hits like “Karma Chameleon,” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.” The group split up in 1986, but has reunited multiple times with lead singer Boy George, including for 2016 and 2022 performances at the New York State Fair.

Jones is a British singer-songwriter and electronic music pioneer who also rose to fame in the ‘80s with songs like “What Is Love,” and “Things Can Only Get Better.”

Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away,” was featured in the 1986 movie “Top Gun.” They also had hits with “The Metro,” and “No More Words.”