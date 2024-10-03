Boy seriously injured when dirt bike struck on Maiden Lane in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — A boy was seriously injured when the dirt bike he was riding was hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening at Maiden Lane and Old Pine Lane.

Greece Police said a man and two boys were operating an ATV and dirt bike on Maiden Lane, hearing west. Another driver was waiting to turn onto Old Pine Lane and saw the ATV but not the dirt bike. The driver let the ATV pass and then made her turn, striking the dirt bike.

Police said the boy’s injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the bike was not ticketed, but the ATV driver was.