Boys and Girls Club members have read over 9K books in less than a year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester have read just over 9,400 books in less than a year through the club’s accelerated reading program.

Through the program, members take a test to assess their reading level and are recommended books within their level. Staff and volunteers also help young readers.

At the club’s carnival celebration, top readers in different categories will get prizes including bikes, gift cards, Darien Lake season passes, and an Xbox.