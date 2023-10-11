Boys & Girls Club Gala honors jazz fest producer with lifetime achievement award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In two weeks, one of the most impactful organizations in our city is going to honor one of the most impactful people in our city.

The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester is honoring Marc Iacona with a lifetime achievement award.

The club is a safe haven for children on Genesee Street. It’s a place that taps into their will to achieve.

Iacona runs the family business, Simcona Electronics Corporation, and co-produces the jazz festival, the premier music event in Rochester for two decades.

Iacona says he is humbled by the award and blessed to affect our quality of life.

“The significance of the award for me would be basically my father,” he said. “He was basically homeless as a young man growing up and that experience, in my opinion, affected my life and siblings’ lives to the point where you always try to make a difference in other people’s lives and be a mentor and always give back.”

The Boys & Girls Club gala is Saturday, Oct. 28th at the Joseph Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Jazz and R&B singer Sy Smith is performing.

Click here for information on how to sponsor or buy a ticket to the gala.