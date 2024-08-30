Boys & Girls Club gives out laptops donated to bridge the digital divide

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A donation is helping bridge the digital divide for students in Rochester.

The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester announced over 60 laptops donated from AT&T. The $10,000 donation aims to support the community by ensuring that more students have access to tools they need for online learning and engagement.

One student that got one today is Anani Holiday, a senior at Our Lady of Mercy.

“It’s definitely a blessing. Especially, being in 12th grade, getting ready for college or even trade school. We want to save as much money as we can,” Holiday said.

The club says that, all too often, it serves kids who don’t have access to the internet at home. Laptops are being given first and foremost to students and any leftovers will be going to parents.