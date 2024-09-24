Boys & Girls Club holds fair for job seekers at all experience levels

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester hosted a job fair on Monday where many employers were looking to recruit job seekers 16 and older.

The Boys & Girls Club’s program director explains what the organizers of this job fair think job seekers are looking for nowadays.

“The cost of living is so expensive and I think what’s going on nowadays is people need marketable positions that pay salaries that are comparable to their bills,” said Phillipa Wynter-Stuart of the Boys & Girls Club. “It’s tough to find that, especially for the hours they need. So they need someone that’s going to offer them some kind of salary that’s going to help them sustain their life. Not just surviving, but more like thriving.”

Employers offered entry-level and salary positions as well as apprenticeships. The employers came from sectors like health care and community service.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.