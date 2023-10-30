Boys & Girls Club honors Rochester jazz festival director with award concert

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester held a lifetime achievement award concert on Sunday.

The concert honored Marc Iacona, the president and CEO of Simcona Electronics and executive director of the Rochester International Jazz Festival. Iacona says the Boys & Girls Club betters the lives of children and provides a safe space through its after-school programs and mentorship opportunities.

In addition to dinner, the event also featured a performance by the “Queen of Underground Soul”, Sy Smith.