Bracing for the cold: Monroe County declares Code Blue as temperatures plummet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The wind chills is expected to dip below zero through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind child advisory, starting at 4 a.m. Friday and ending at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Monroe County has declared a Code Blue, reminding people to bundle up, bring their pets inside, and check on their neighbors.

Under the Code Blue protocols, which go into effect whenever temperatures fall to 5 degrees, outreach teams check on the homeless to make sure they have shelter, rides, and meals. A 24-hour warming

center is available at Open Door Mission, 210 W. Main Street.



Those in need of shelter during extreme cold can call (585) 753-6044 during business hours and (585) 442-1742 after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

The News10NBC First Alert Weather Team is tracking the weather here and has declared a Yellow Alert. Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App by searching “WHEC Weather” in your app store to always know what to expect.



