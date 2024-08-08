Brandon Hall gets 20 years in prison for shooting death of youth coach

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of Alec Rouse, a father of three and youth football coach.

Brandon Hall, 28, had pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Rouse.

Rochester Police officers found Rouse in the street with a gunshot wound to his torso when they were checking out gunshots in the area of North Plymouth Avenue and Ambrose Street on Aug. 20, 2023. Rouse was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died.

After an investigation, Hall was arrested Jan. 11, 2024, by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. Police said the two men knew each other and were in an argument that escalated to Hall shooting Rouse.

“The shooting death of Alec Rouse was nothing but a senseless and violent act,” said Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Gregory Clark, who prosecuted the case. “While I am pleased that Brandon Hall admitted to shooting and killing Alec Rouse, this was an unnecessary crime, resulting from an escalating argument. The victim’s death was completely avoidable.”

In addition to the 20-year prison sentence, Hall also was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.