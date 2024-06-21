Brass band performs on News10NBC TODAY on opening day of jazz festival

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 21st annual CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival kicks off on Friday. The All in Jazz Band got prepared by performing live on News10NBC TODAY in front of the Big Tent on East Main Street.

The festival will feature over 325 shows across 20 stages through Saturday, June 29. That includes plenty of fee shows. Tom Allen, director of the All in Jazz Band, spoke about his excitement.

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.