Break-in at home on Glendale Park leads to fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a fight broke out inside a home on Glendale Park after at least one person broke into the home on Wednesday night.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw officers surround the home and telling the suspect or suspects to come out with their hands up. RPD says a man involved in the fight had a gun.

The break-in happened just after 9 p.m. and all residents of the house were adults. Officers were able to get everyone inside the home to come outside.

Police closed the area to traffic but it has since reopened. Right now, officers are working to determine what led up to the initial 911 call. We’ll update this story once more information is available.