‘Breaking Bread’ event aims at building connections between people, cultures

Breaking Bread event aims at building connections, understanding

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Levine Center to End Hate and the Monroe County Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hosted its second ever Breaking Bread event at Ellison Park on Thursday night.

The goal is to build connections and educate about diverse cultures within the Rochester community. The event is in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Cultural Heritage Month.

Attendees got to try some new food recipes and even left with some handmade dumplings.

“While they’re learning something new about a culture they might not really understand or know something about, they’re also getting to know new people from different places, different backgrounds, different cultures and ideologies, and being in dialogue with one another is the best way to create real community,” said Monica Gebell, executive director of the Levine Center to End Hate.