Crews on scene at house fire on Bloss Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Crews are battling a house fire on Bloss Street and North Plymouth Avenue Sunday afternoon. Heavy flames were coming from a home, but with the winds, flames were also spreading to the house next door.

Firefighters were able to save the neighboring house. They are currently putting spot fires out at the current house, which has severe damage.

No civilian or firefighter injuries at this time.

Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.