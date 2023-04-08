BREAKING: Dog dies in body shop fire on West Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire department battled a two-alarm fire at 701 West Main Street early Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived on scene to Nichols Bros. Collision around 2:45 a.m. Officials say the battalion chief was assessing the scene when a man came out the back door of the building. That person suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation. He was brought to Strong Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters say a second alarm was struck due to the size of the building and amount of fire.

Officials say the fire spread throughout most of the building and damaged several vehicles inside the body shop. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Officials say a dog died in the fire. No firefighters were injured. The Rochester fire Department Fire Investigation unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.