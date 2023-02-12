BREAKING: Fire on Grand Avenue started by space heater

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday morning on Grand Avenue. Officials say the fire started at single family residence.

An adult female was alert by a smoke detector and saw flames in a back room on the second floor. She was able to gather everyone in the home and all safely exited the home before fire crews arrived.

It took fire officials 20 minutes to get the fire under control. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported. An investigation has determined that a space heater, being supplied power by an extension cord, was the cause of the fire.