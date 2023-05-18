BREAKING: Hickey Freeman leaving Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hickey Freeman is leaving Rochester after 124 years.

The Rochester Business Journal reports Luxury Men’s Apparel Group has lost the manufacturing rights to the iconic men’s clothing brand.

That means come June, Hickey Freeman suits will no longer will be made at the factory on North Clinton Avenue.

The CEO of Luxury Men’s Apparel Group, which acquired the assets of Hickey Freeman in 2013, tells RBJ production is moving to Mexico.

Hickey Freeman was founded in 1899.