BREAKING: House on Cedarwood Terrace hit by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A house on the 200 block of Cedarwood Terrace was hit with gunfire around 5:30 Sunday morning. The Rochester Police Department Officers patrolling in the area heard gunshots fired several blocks from where they were.

The occupants, one adult and two children, were not injured.

This follows a similar incident, when a house on Cedarwood Terrace was hit with gunfire Friday morning.

There are no suspects in custody, anyone with information is asked to call 911.